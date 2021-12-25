McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $216.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.51 and its 200 day moving average is $225.81. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.