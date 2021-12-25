McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 995 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $106.26 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $111.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average is $107.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.