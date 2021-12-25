Congress Park Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after purchasing an additional 479,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $236.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.46 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.72.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

