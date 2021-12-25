McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,471,000 after purchasing an additional 246,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,965,000 after purchasing an additional 433,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,381,000 after purchasing an additional 657,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,240,000 after purchasing an additional 389,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 359,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL opened at $82.79 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.21. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

