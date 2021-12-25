Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 449.1% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Roku by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Roku by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,067,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $233.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.39. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.23 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROKU shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

