Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 43,322 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 1.13% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $12,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $55.83 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

