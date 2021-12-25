ING Groep NV Acquires 3,351 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HP were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 22.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 32.1% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HP by 71.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,893 shares of company stock valued at $8,810,036. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $37.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.49.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

