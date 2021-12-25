Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $13,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $349.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $331.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.76. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $355.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

