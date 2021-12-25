ING Groep NV Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,768,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,643,000 after acquiring an additional 474,679 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APH opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of analysts have commented on APH shares. Truist raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

