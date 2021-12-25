Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $114.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.02. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

