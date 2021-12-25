Efinity Token (EFI) Price Hits $1.08 on Top Exchanges

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.08 or 0.00002134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $184.27 million and $10.53 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00043025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

EFI is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

