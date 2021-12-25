The Force Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00013297 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.01 or 0.00186858 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000569 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

