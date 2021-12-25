GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) Insider David Robinson Buys 5,469 Shares

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD) insider David Robinson bought 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$10.40 ($7.38) per share, with a total value of A$56,877.60 ($40,338.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.48.

GUD Company Profile

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and Spain. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

