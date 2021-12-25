Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 434,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $64,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $338,909,000 after acquiring an additional 211,307 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,056,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,424,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,244,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.27.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $162.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $127.06 and a one year high of $180.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock worth $2,829,629 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

