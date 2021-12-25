Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $50,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after acquiring an additional 102,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after acquiring an additional 682,522 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,910,000 after acquiring an additional 62,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after acquiring an additional 866,000 shares during the last quarter.

IWO opened at $294.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $275.91 and a one year high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

