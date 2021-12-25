Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,382,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,356,000 after purchasing an additional 31,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT opened at $146.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.46. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.