Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $93.96 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 634,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 52,192 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $93,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after buying an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after buying an additional 2,194,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $321.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.54. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

