B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Raises Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 193,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 102.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 35,595 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 37.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 196.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.64.

BXP opened at $114.26 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.