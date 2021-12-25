Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock worth $220,608,091. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 billion and a PE ratio of -14.18.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.95.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

