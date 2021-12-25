Eric Xavier Heine Sells 2,900 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Xavier Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 1,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $10,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,200 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $15,268.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $32,280.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00.

Mercer International stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $758.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. Mercer International Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. Mercer International’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MERC shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mercer International by 75.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 17.8% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 546,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 82,720 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

