Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will announce $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.67. Masco posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,696,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Masco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. Masco has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.