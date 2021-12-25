Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7,756.5% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 140.1% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,462.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,437.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
