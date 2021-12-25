Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Decreased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7,756.5% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 140.1% during the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,462.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,437.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,178.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

