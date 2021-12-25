Allworth Financial LP Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after buying an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.88.

NYSE:CB opened at $190.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.23 and a 200-day moving average of $178.92. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

