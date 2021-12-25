Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $106.19 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,786,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,746 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $106,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

