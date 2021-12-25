Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,671 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 947.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 392,163 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,025 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after buying an additional 246,286 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

NYSE LUV opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

