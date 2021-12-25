Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 933,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $90,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.12.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.