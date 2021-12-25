Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,645 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vericel by 74.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 16.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $578,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

VCEL stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $68.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,164.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

