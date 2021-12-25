Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Takes Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,945 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEVI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $111,717.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,516 shares of company stock worth $3,983,680 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

