Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Street Properties’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 52.6% over the last three years. Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of -300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.0%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $6.27 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $662.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 23.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 32.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

