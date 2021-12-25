Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD)’s share price rose 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.19. Approximately 123,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 152,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.