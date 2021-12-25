Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $29.70 on Friday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

