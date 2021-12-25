Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend payment by 3.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 72.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.3%.

HASI stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

