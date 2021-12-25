Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend by 135.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.82. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 32.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

