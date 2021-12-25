The Toro Company (TTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Toro has raised its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toro to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

NYSE:TTC opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $92.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

