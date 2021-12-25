The Toro Company (TTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
Toro has raised its dividend by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Toro has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Toro to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.
NYSE:TTC opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $92.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,071 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Toro worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Toro Company Profile
The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.
