Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 14th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0387 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

PEYUF stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $9.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81.

PEYUF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

