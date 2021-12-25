Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Sells $170,192.60 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $159.44 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

