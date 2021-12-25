CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CEL-SCI stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.64. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $360.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.15.
In other news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
CEL-SCI Company Profile
CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.
