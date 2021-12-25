CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CEL-SCI stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a current ratio of 9.64. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $360.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.15.

In other news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 114.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 57.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 144.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

