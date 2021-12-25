Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.79 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25,464.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,805,000 after purchasing an additional 648,072 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 177.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 193.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 137,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 78.6% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 290,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,717,000 after purchasing an additional 127,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE J opened at $137.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.61. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

J has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.