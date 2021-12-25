Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,695 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $18,357,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $219,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 27.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $29.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.32. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,683. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

