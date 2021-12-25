U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.9% during the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 129,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,193,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $76.62. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MU shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.16.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

