Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $137.35 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.05 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average of $136.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

