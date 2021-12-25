Head-To-Head Survey: Genpact (NYSE:G) & GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

Genpact (NYSE:G) and GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Genpact has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.95, indicating that its stock price is 395% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Genpact and GreenBox POS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $3.71 billion 2.65 $308.28 million $1.91 27.41 GreenBox POS $8.52 million 24.83 -$5.01 million N/A N/A

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and GreenBox POS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 9.52% 24.89% 9.36% GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Genpact and GreenBox POS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 1 3 0 2.75 GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genpact presently has a consensus target price of $59.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.16%. Given Genpact’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genpact is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Genpact shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Genpact shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genpact beats GreenBox POS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS). The BCMI segment provides application processing, collections and customer services, equipment and auto loan servicing, mortgage origination and servicing, risk management and compliance services, reporting and monitoring services, wealth management operations support, end-to-end information technology services, application development and maintenance, managed services, financial crimes support, and consulting. The CGRLH segment offers supply chain management, pricing and trade promotion management, order management, digital commerce, customer experience, and risk management. The HMS segment involves in the industry-specific solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), user experience, order and supply chain management, data engineering, digital content management, and risk management. The company was founded in 1997 by Pramod Bhasin.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

