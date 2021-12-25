SureRemit 24-Hour Volume Tops $249.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. SureRemit has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $249.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00055877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.08 or 0.07944401 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,658.66 or 1.00035910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00053273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

