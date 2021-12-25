Frax Share (FXS) Trading Up 46.1% This Week

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for $20.35 or 0.00040177 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $329.80 million and approximately $11.01 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00055877 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.08 or 0.07944401 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009637 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,658.66 or 1.00035910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00053273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

