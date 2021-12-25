APY.Finance (APY) Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC on exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $16.87 million and approximately $215,250.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,001,624 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

