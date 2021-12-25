New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 108,043 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,043 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $57,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 481.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $852,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $2,430,419.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock valued at $2,971,569. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.05. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

