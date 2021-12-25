Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 444,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 91,713 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Scorpio Tankers worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STNG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.85. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

