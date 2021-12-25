Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) CFO Michael P. O’hara Purchases 500 Shares

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) CFO Michael P. O’hara purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.05 per share, with a total value of $13,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AHH opened at $15.14 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHH. Bank of America downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 71.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

