Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to announce earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.83) and the highest is ($1.45). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year earnings of ($6.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($6.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23.

A number of research firms have commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $65.84 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.29.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Wirth bought 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,750 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zai Lab by 232.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,522 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,052,000 after buying an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after buying an additional 853,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.