Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 834,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,193 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $12,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BV. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BrightView by 4,163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 395,069 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BrightView by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 243,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BrightView by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 146,717 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in BrightView by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 257,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 113,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BrightView by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,329,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,072 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

